Police find “supplies or campsites” in search for escaped murder suspect

Authorities say Michael Burham, a self-taught survivalist who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail, is still on the run and may be receiving help.

July 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live