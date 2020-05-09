Transcript for Police gear up for potential protests in Rochester

As Portland prepares for what the night may hold tonight, authorities are gearing up in Rochester where the officers involve in the Daniel prude's death have been suspended, but some say that's not enough and are demanding criminal charges. ABC's Trevor Ault reports from Rochester. Reporter: Chaos in the streets of Rochester. Tonight, the city bracing for more intense protests over the death of Daniel prude. A counter-demonstrator seen spraying protesters with an unknown substance. One protester jumping on the car as it hits him. And demonstrators storming this restaurant overnight. Nobody's hurting us. We're shutting the party down. Reporter: Throwing chairs, sending diners fleeing for cover. I don't think that it's a fair comparison to say that this was a violent protest. Reporter: Alyssa bileschi was among those marching. She says the people disrupting diners were a small portion out of thousands of peaceful protesters. It seems like what a lot of activists are saying is that maybe it was bad, but it's small compared to what happened to Daniel prude? Yes, I agree with that. Reporter: Police declaring an unlawful assembly, deploying pepper spray and firing pepper balls to break up the crowds. At least three officers injured and 11 people arrested, 3 of them facing felony rioting charges. Tonight the state attorney general moving to impanel a jury to determine whether the officers involve in the prude's death will face charges. Put your hands behind your back. Reporter: This disturbing body camera footage showing prude naked in the middle of a mental health crisis. Officers say he was spitting at them. Later pinning his neck to the ground. The prude family demanding the officers face charges. Not going to get them get away scot-free with this. They were murderers. Reporter: I just spoke to the organizers of another protest that's about to get under way here tonight. They say news of the grand jury is a positive step here but think it should have happened many months ago and will continue protesting until those officers are fired and charged. Linsey? Trevor Ault, thanks to you.

