Police: Gunman in Walgreens shooting 'hates big pharmacies'

A suspect charged with murder in the deadly shooting inside a Walgreens in Madera, California, has been arraigned.

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live