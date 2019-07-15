Police hunt for killer of Sadie Roberts-Joseph

More
The beloved founder of Baton Rouge's African American Museum was found dead in the trunk of a car; Roberts-Joseph was a local icon and prominent member of the community.
1:28 | 07/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police hunt for killer of Sadie Roberts-Joseph

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"The beloved founder of Baton Rouge's African American Museum was found dead in the trunk of a car; Roberts-Joseph was a local icon and prominent member of the community.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64333191","title":"Police hunt for killer of Sadie Roberts-Joseph","url":"/WNT/video/police-hunt-killer-sadie-roberts-joseph-64333191"}