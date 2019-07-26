Transcript for Police investigating possible hot-car death of 11-month-old twins in NY

Right here in New York. An awful discovery just a short time ago. Infant twins found dead into a hot car. The cause of death is under investigation and police are now quring their because. ABC's linsey Davis now with the story just coming in. Reporter: A father of two young twins being questioned tonight after their tragic death. The 7-month-old boy and girl were found dead inside a hot car in New York City late today. Investigators are trying to determine if the children were left in the car accidentally. The father told police he went to work and forgot they were inside, returning eight hours later to find them dead. This incident comes on the heels of this Ohio break out caught on camera. It's okay, guys. It's okay. Reporter: Two toddlers saved from a hot car. The dramatic moments caught on police bodycamera. After a mother mistakenly locked her 2 and 3-year-olds inside and called police saying her keys weren't working. So far this year at least 21 children have died inside hot cars. Police are constantly reminding parents to remain vigilant. Because a child's body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult. As for the father here in the New York incident, he is in custody but has not been charged. All right, thank you. New images tonight from the

