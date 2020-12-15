Police kill gunman outside historic church in New York

More
Surveillance video shows the man on the top steps of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, firing into the air. Police opened fire, killing the gunman.
0:17 | 12/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police kill gunman outside historic church in New York

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Surveillance video shows the man on the top steps of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, firing into the air. Police opened fire, killing the gunman.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74725871","title":"Police kill gunman outside historic church in New York","url":"/WNT/video/police-kill-gunman-historic-church-york-74725871"}