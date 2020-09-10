Former police officer charged with murder of unarmed Black man in Philadelphia

Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed Dennis Plowden, 25, following a police chase in 2017. Ruch is accused of shooting Plowden in the head while he was on the ground with an empty hand raised in the air.
0:24 | 10/09/20

