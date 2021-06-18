24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin arraigned in federal court

Derek Chauvin pleaded not guilty to charges of violating a Black teenager's civil rights after an arrest in 2017. Chauvin is serving up to 22 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

