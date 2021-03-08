Police officer dies after knife attack outside Pentagon

More
A man with a knife attacked the officer at a bus station outside the Pentagon. Officers fired back, killing the assailant. The FBI is now investigating.
1:30 | 08/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer dies after knife attack outside Pentagon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"A man with a knife attacked the officer at a bus station outside the Pentagon. Officers fired back, killing the assailant. The FBI is now investigating.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79250931","title":"Police officer dies after knife attack outside Pentagon","url":"/WNT/video/police-officer-dies-knife-attack-pentagon-79250931"}