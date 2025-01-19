Police officer dies on vacation in Turks & Caicos 

Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Shamone Duncan died while visiting Turks & Caicos after being struck by a stray bullet. 

January 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live