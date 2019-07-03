Transcript for Police officer found guilty in fatal 2015 shooting of black musician

We turn next tonight to palm beach county, Florida. A former police officer convicted tonight in the shooting death of musician Cory Jones, whose car had broken down. He was calling for roadside assistance when an officer, plain clothes and driving an unmarked van, showed up on the scene, shot and killed him. Tonight, Corey Jones' family now believes that the recording of that phone call, that roadside assistance call, made all the difference in the case. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, fired Florida police officer nouman raja put in handcuffs, convicted for killing 31-year-old Corey Jones. This was about the truth and the truth caught up with him. Reporter: The night Jones was killed back in 2015, his SUV had broken down on an exit ramp off I-95 in palm beach gardens. He was returning home from a music performance. I didn't want to die. Reporter: Raja was in those clothes, working on an unrelated case nearby when he pulled up to The second I said "Police," he jumped back and I clearly remember him drawing and pointing a gun at me. Reporter: In this video re-enactment filmed hours after Jones' death, raja claimed he identified himself as a cop, opening fire after Jones, who was legally licensed to carry a weapon, pulled out his gun. But raja was unaware that Jones was on the phone with roadside assistance. I'm good. Yeah, I'm good. Really? Yeah. Get your Hands up. Get your Hands up. Hold on, hold on. Reporter: Prosecutors say that tape proved raja never identified himself to Jones, who may have feared he was being robbed. The all-white jury agreed. The jury convicting raja of manslaughter. That roadside assistance call a crucial piece of evidence. Tonight, raja's defense team says they may appeal. David? Victor, thank you.

