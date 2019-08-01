Now Playing: Officers rush to save a fellow cop trapped inside a burning cruiser

Now Playing: 9-year-old calls 911, saves his diabetic grandfather's life

Now Playing: Video shows moose wandering into Alaskan hospital

Now Playing: Police officers avoid close call with SUV on interstate

Now Playing: DJ linked to 1992 teacher's slaying by DNA pleads guilty

Now Playing: Video shows teacher dragging special needs child

Now Playing: Trump: 'We have a crisis at the border. ... It's crazy'

Now Playing: Mario Batali will not face sex assault charges in New York: Sources

Now Playing: Authorities considering possible criminal probe against R. Kelly

Now Playing: Manafort shared polling data with Russian: Mueller team

Now Playing: Rare tornado lands in Ohio as storm sets sights on Northeast

Now Playing: No official explanation why Navy vet being held in Iran

Now Playing: Trump to argue for border wall in primetime address

Now Playing: Hundreds of praying mantises invade woman's home

Now Playing: Celebrity chef Mario Batali will not face sex assault charges: Sources

Now Playing: Doodle for Google winner gets $30K scholarship

Now Playing: Hundreds attend funeral of 7-year-old girl

Now Playing: Vice President Mike Pence heads to Capitol Hill

Now Playing: Funeral for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes