2 police officers shot and wounded

Two Baltimore police officers are in stable condition Tuesday night after being shot while attempting to arrest a murder suspect. They exchanged fire with the suspect, who did not survive.
0:15 | 07/14/21

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Two Baltimore police officers are in stable condition Tuesday night after being shot while attempting to arrest a murder suspect. They exchanged fire with the suspect, who did not survive.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78830587","title":"2 police officers shot and wounded","url":"/WNT/video/police-officers-shot-wounded-78830587"}