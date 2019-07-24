Transcript for Police race to Manitoba after linking torched car to wanted teens

the hunt for two young suspects in Canada, considered armed and dangerous. The suspects are also wanted in another case, too, and tonight, the newest discovery, another burned-out vehicle. ABC's Matt Gutman from Canada tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Canadian police hunting two teenage murder suspects. Racing to Manitoba, setting up checkpoints outside a remote town, after finding their torched car. Last seen last night confirmed in Gillam, Manitoba, and at this point, the search is on again. Reporter: Is it safe to say you're now closing in on them? Yeah. Reporter: The two nearly crossed Canada the past two weeks, starting out from western British Columbia. Police say just three days later, murdering chynna Deese and Lucas fowler 1,000 miles north. The boys then allegedly torching their camper and murdering another man 300 miles away before popping up on surveillance in this Toyota, another thousand miles away in Saskatchewan. And finally overnight, in Manitoba. Bryer's father speaking to CHEK TV when he still thought the two were missing and possible victims, saying they are good boys who liked to play war games in the woods. Both of them are totally into that. If there was any threat, they would have done what they've actually trained themselves to do and they would have camouflaged themselves in the woods. Reporter: And Dave, we are told there are thousands of officers involved in this massive dragnet across most of Canada. And police tell us they want to catch these two teen suspects alive because pretty much like everybody else, they want to know why they allegedly did this. David? Matt Gutman live in British Columbia tonight. Matt, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.