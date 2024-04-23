Police search for ex-cop after his ex-wife found dead, 1-year-old son abducted

A manhunt for a former police officer is underway after allegedly killing his ex-wife and another person and abducting a 1-year-old child in Washington state, according to authorities.

April 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live