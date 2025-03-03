Police search for missing 2-year-old in Oregon

Dane Paulsen was reported missing at 4:25 p.m. Saturday and was last seen playing in the front yard of his family's home in Siletz, Oregon, authorities said. The search team covered a 300-mile area.

March 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live