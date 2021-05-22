Transcript for Police search for suspect in deadly shooting of 6-year-old boy

We turn to southern California now, police hunting for the suspect in the death of a 6-year-old boy. An apparent road-rage incident. He was in a booster seat on his way to school. Now the emotional plea from his family. Here's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, the urgent search for the suspect who shot and killed 6-year-old Aiden Laos on a Los Angeles highway. Aiden's mom driving him to school on the 55 freeway when authorities say her vehicle came urngd under fire in an apparent road-rage incident. Someone pulled out a gun and shot my little brother in the stomach, and he said, mommy, my tummy hurts. So she went and she picked him up, and he was bleeding on her. Reporter: His older sister Alexis who was not in the car at the time speaking out on her distraught mother's behalf. He started turning blue, and that's when the ambulance took him, and that was the last time that my mom saw him alive. Reporter: Officials say the suspect was possibly in a white Volkswagen. According to the family, two people were in that vehicle. Aiden's sister pleading for the public's help. Please help us find the people that did this to my little brother. He's only 6, and he was so sweet. Reporter: And whit, tonight that memorial for Aiden is growing behind me as authorities continue their investigation. They say this shooting is unrelated to the other incidents of projectiles being shot into cars on southern California freeways, more than 80 according to our station KABC in just the last month. Such a difficult and painful story. Zohreen, thank you. We do move on to the weather

