Transcript for Police searching for teens seen on video viciously attacking 2 men in Washington, DC

Meantime, police in Washington, D.C. Tonight have released new surveillance video of a brutal attack outside a D.C. Hotel. Teenagers attacking two men, one man is seriously injured. Tonight, police are asking for the public's help. Here's our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. And we do caution tonight, this video is difficult. Reporter: Tonight, Washington, D.C. Police searching for the teenagers who did this -- beat and kick this man outside an historic hotel, putting the man and another victim in the hospital. It all happened on a recent Saturday night as the man is casually strolling toward the Washington Hilton hotel. Suddenly, he's blindsided by a punch from a young male suspect. Within seconds, it's a melee with at least ten boys and girls joining in, ruthlessly kicking, punching and stomping the victim. In one last despicable act, this girl appears to spit on the man. I can tell you it was very troubling to see. It looked like 10 or 12 people that assaulted him. Reporter: The police report suggests this may not have been random, but a case of mistaken identity. One of the suspects allegedly yelled, "That's him," with another victim responding, "That's not him, you have the wrong person." D.C. Authorities say teens or not, this will not be tolerated. It won't be treated like a schoolyard prank. That's an assault. And it carries jail time. And Pierre Thomas joins us live from Washington tonight. And Pierre, police believe the suspects were all teenagers? Reporter: David, police originally thought the suspects may be as young as 13, but today, officials say they may be older teens. Tonight, police asking for the public's help, as you said, to identify them, David. All right, Pierre Thomas from the scene of the attack tonight. Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.