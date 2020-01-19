-
Now Playing: Police issue warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.
-
Now Playing: Sardinia's locust infestation is worst 70 years
-
Now Playing: 104-year-old Marine gets Valentine’s Day cards from thousands
-
Now Playing: Police seek killer of nursing student in New York
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video shows moments before trooper kills 19-year old
-
Now Playing: Protests turn violent in Lebanon
-
Now Playing: Impeachment will force Democratic senators off campaign trail before Iowa vote
-
Now Playing: House submits summary of case for Senate impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Mysterious coronavirus kills 2, sickens dozens
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be working royals
-
Now Playing: Deadly winter storm barreling across the country
-
Now Playing: More alleged members of neo-Nazi group called 'The Base' arrested
-
Now Playing: Woman found dead inside her Long Island home
-
Now Playing: Feds looking into complaints of unintended acceleration in some Tesla cars
-
Now Playing: The White House announced who will be on Trump's defense team
-
Now Playing: 3 major US airports to check incoming passengers for potentially deadly virus
-
Now Playing: Massive winter storm slams upper Midwest and takes aim at Northeast
-
Now Playing: Skylar Deleon legally becomes a woman while on death row: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Skylar Deleon sentenced to death for murders of Tom, Jackie Hawks: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Deleon sentenced to life in prison for murders of Tom, Jackie Hawks: Part 9