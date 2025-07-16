Police test gun allegedly found at home of suspect in 'American Idol' double homicide

Investigators said that Robin Kaye and her husband were likely killed four days before they were found dead.

July 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live