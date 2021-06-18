24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Police wound, capture alleged armed gunman after shootout in Florida

Officers found four people dead after the shootout, including a mother cradling her child.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live