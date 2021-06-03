Pope Francis brings message of peace to Iraq

The pope brought a message of peace, reconciliation and tolerance to Iraq during his visit to the predominantly Muslim country. He was met by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.
