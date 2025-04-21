Pope Francis died of stroke, heart failure at age 88, Vatican announces

Just hours after greeting the faithful on Easter Sunday, Pope Francis died Monday, shocking the world. The Vatican announced the 88-year-old pontiff's cause of death, his will and his final wishes.

April 21, 2025

