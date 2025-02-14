Pope Francis hospitalized for bronchitis treatment

The 88-year-old pontiff is in "fair" condition, the Vatican said, undergoing "necessary tests" and treatment for bronchitis. Francis has been battling the infection for over a week.

February 14, 2025

