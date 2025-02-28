Pope Francis' prognosis is 'uncertain': Vatican

The 88-year-old pontiff suffered a "sudden worsening of his respiratory condition," after an "isolated attack of bronchospasm" which caused vomiting with inhalation, the Vatican said on Friday.

February 28, 2025

