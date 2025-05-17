Pope offers Vatican for peace negotiations

Pope Leo XIV has offered the Vatican as a location for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

May 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live