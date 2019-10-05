Transcript for Popular second-grade teacher battling cancer forced to pay for substitute teacher

causing E headlines nationwide. A second grade teacher forced to pay for her own substitute. Here is Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: A popular second-grade teacher battling breast cancer in San Francisco tonight is being forced to pay for her own substitute. She's wonderful, she's a beautiful lovely great teacher. She's one of the best teachers. It's terrible. Reporter: California's between school districts and the teachers' union allows ten paid sick days a year. After that, teachers may qualify for 100 days of paid sick leave. The cost of a substitute. The teachers' union says their hands are tied. We'd love to change it but we're working under a public school system that's been on starvation resources since the '70s. Reporter: Parents at Glen park elementary now taking action. Amanda fried's gofundme page in the teacher's honor raising $13,000. Teachers all over the place are dealing with this. We want to make sure. That we're spreading the message that we need to change the law. Reporter: Tom, this teacher is expected to be out on medical leave through the end of the year. Tom.

