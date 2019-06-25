Some popular prescription drugs linked to greater risk of dementia: Study

More
The medications, which are used to treat conditions like seizures and depression, were tied to a nearly 50% greater risk of dementia in older patients.
0:21 | 06/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Some popular prescription drugs linked to greater risk of dementia: Study

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"The medications, which are used to treat conditions like seizures and depression, were tied to a nearly 50% greater risk of dementia in older patients.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63944192","title":"Some popular prescription drugs linked to greater risk of dementia: Study","url":"/WNT/video/popular-prescription-drugs-linked-greater-risk-dementia-study-63944192"}