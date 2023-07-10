Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots top $1B

Hundreds of millions of dollars are up for grabs after the Powerball jackpot swells to more than $650 million and the Mega Millions jackpot reaches upward of $480 million.

July 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live