Powerful earthquake felt in 3 states

More
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit western Nevada as tremors reached California and Utah.
0:13 | 05/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful earthquake felt in 3 states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit western Nevada as tremors reached California and Utah.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70713189","title":"Powerful earthquake felt in 3 states","url":"/WNT/video/powerful-earthquake-felt-states-70713189"}