Powerful storm strikes the Carolinas after tornado hits the South

More
A confirmed EF-1 twister with winds of 90 mph touched down in a high school parking lot, while at least 12 people were killed during a multiday outbreak from Louisiana to Texas.
2:51 | 01/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful storm strikes the Carolinas after tornado hits the South

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:51","description":"A confirmed EF-1 twister with winds of 90 mph touched down in a high school parking lot, while at least 12 people were killed during a multiday outbreak from Louisiana to Texas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68257263","title":"Powerful storm strikes the Carolinas after tornado hits the South","url":"/WNT/video/powerful-storm-strikes-carolinas-tornado-hits-south-68257263"}