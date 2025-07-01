Powerful storms delay thousands of flights in the Northeast

Multiple states are bracing for severe weather as powerful thunderstorms target the Northeast. Thousands of flights have been delayed amid record travel expected for the Fourth of July.

July 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live