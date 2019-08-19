Transcript for Powerful winds send umbrellas somersaulting at Delaware beach

severe thunderstorms at this hour. Heavy rain and strong winds from philly, possibly up through new York and Boston. Look at this tonight. The same system unleashing torrential rain and wind gusts. These pictures coming in from Raleigh. Nine people at a swim club were jubed when lightning brought down a tree in bucks county, Pennsylvania. ABC's gio Benitez with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, nearly 60-mile-per-hour winds sending umbrellas somersaulting in Delaware, as severe storms strike the east. Outside Philadelphia, nine people hurt, including seven kids, after authorities say lightning struck a tree Sunday, causing it to fall on this tent. Witnesses in there told me that there was lightning strikes immediately before the tree was damaged and there was quarter-sized hailstones. Reporter: A home security camera capturing winds toppling this tree in Charlotte Saturday. And north of Wichita, winds gusting above 65 miles per hour in the area, causing more than 140 train cars to derail. Extreme summer heat now spreading throughout the east. The heat claiming the life of a 22-month-old girl in Camden county, New Jersey, Friday. She died after being left in a hot car. And David, we've already seen some strong winds across the northeast tonight. And for much of this week, we will expecting some more damaging storms. David? We are indeed. Gio, thank you. Let's get to ginger zee, tracking it all for us. Hey, ginger. Reporter: Hey, David. We've already seen a 75-mile-per-hour wind gust in ocean county, New Jersey. A few more of those on the map tonight, including severe thunderstorm watching in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. We need to turn our attention to the storm that is going to bow out and move through Iowa tomorrow morning, so, watch the clock there, find yourself, say, in Peoria when it comes through around nine. Then Indiana, Kentucky by 5:00 P.M. That's 12 straight hours where you could see 70-plus-mile-per-hour winds anywhere from Nebraska over to keep an eye in Indiana and Illinois tomorrow. If you're looking for a cooldown, that's the front that's going to bring it, even here by the end of the week. David? Ginger, thank you. There is lathe reporting coming in tonight in the search

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.