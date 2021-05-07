President, first lady celebrate July 4th

More
The Bidens are throwing their biggest celebration at the White House since coming into office.
2:25 | 07/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President, first lady celebrate July 4th

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:25","description":"The Bidens are throwing their biggest celebration at the White House since coming into office.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78666443","title":"President, first lady celebrate July 4th","url":"/WNT/video/president-lady-celebrate-july-4th-78666443"}