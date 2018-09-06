Transcript for President Trump called for Russia to be reinstated to the G-7

As we reported president trump did depart the g7 early leaving behind festering tensions with our closest allies. That rift on full display in this photo. The president trump with his arms crossed, surrounded by the world leaders that's he now feuding with. He said their relationship is a solid 10, but is it really? ABC's David Wright is following this diplomatic drama in Quebec city. Reporter: Today, president trump turned up late for a working session on gender equality. Finally tiptoeing in the meeting already well under way. Later, pictured arms crossed. Seated, surrounded by his g7 colleagues. A sharp contrast to these images from Friday of the world leaders trying to put on a united front. But the president threw down the gauntlet just before leaving Quebec, telling reporters he'll cut off trade with any nation that doesn't stop what he considers to be unfair trade practices. It's not a question if I hope it changes, it's going to change 100%. And tariffs are going to come way down because people can't continue to do that. We're like the piggy bank that everybody's robbing. And that ends. Reporter: President trump said previous U.S. Presidents allowed other countries to take advantage of us. So I don't blame them, I blame our leaders. Reporter: Trump also repeated his call for the world's leading industrial nations to give Russia a seat at the table. Some people like the idea of bringing Russia back in. This used to be the g8, not the g7, and something happened a while ago. Reporter: What happened was that in 2014, Russian troops stormed into crimea, illegally annexing it from Ukraine. Obama can say all he wants but he allowed Russia to take crimea. I may have had a much different attitude. Reporter: Trump suggested that it's pointless to keep punishing Russia. An idea that most g7 leaders strongly reject. Trump dismisses any suggestion his approach is causing friction with our closest allies. Angela and Emmanuel and Justin, I would say the relationship is a 10. Reporter: In the end, the president could not get on that plane fast enough. Clearly, eager to get on to Singapore but also presumably relieved to put the awkwardness of this summit behind him. Cecilia. Certainly seems so. Okay, David Wright, thank you.

