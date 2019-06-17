Transcript for President Trump claims to have a plan for health care ahead of his campaign launch

To the white house tonight, president trump on the eve 0 officially kicking off his re-election campaign. The president says he's going to take another shot at health care, saying he will roll out a, quote, phenomenal new plan within the next two months. Many Republicans tonight signaling they wanted to steer clear of this issue that hurt them so much in last year's midterms. Here's ABC's Cecilia Vega tonight. Reporter: Just as he is about to officially launch his reelection campaign president trump now says he has a plan for the issue most important to American voters -- health care. We're going to produce phenomenal health care and we already have the concept of the plan. And it will be much better. Don't you have to tell people what the plan is? Yeah, we'll be announcing that in about two months. Maybe less. Reporter: But white house sources tell ABC news there is no legislative plan in the works. Instead, the administration is drafting a set of health care principles. Ever since Republicans tried and failed to repeal and replace in 2017, party leaders have been reluctant to take on health care as a campaign issue in the race for 2020. Today, senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell said he's anxious to hear more. We're looking forward to seeing what the president recommends. Reporter: Still, the president insisting -- We're going to have a great health care plan. Reporter: It was all part of that exclusive interview with George stephanopolous and tonight, this moment in the oval office getting attention. Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney coughing as the president discussed his personal finances. At some point, I hope they get it. It's a fantastic financial statement. And let's do that over, he's coughing in the middle of my answer. Yeah, okay. I don't like that, you know, I don't like that. If you're going to cough, please, leave the room. I'll come over here. You just can't -- Okay. Sorry. Cecilia Vega with us live tonight from the white house. And Cecilia, president trump making news from that interview when it came to the poll numbers, poll numbers he said were untrue, he was not happy with. He announces his campaign tomorrow, but there's news tonight involving some of those pollsters? Reporter: Exactly, David. This came after these internal polls from the president's re-election campaign leaked. They showed him back this March trailing behind Joe Biden in key battleground states. As you just said in that interview with George, the president denies that these polls even existed, but David, we have learned that tonight, the re-election campaign has, indeed, cut ties with some of these pollsters. Cecilia Vega with us on a Monday night. Thank you.

