-
Now Playing: AG Barr addresses unrest
-
Now Playing: Trump, Barr tell governors to ‘dominate’ streets in response to unrest
-
Now Playing: Trump tells governors to ‘dominate’ streets as he faces backlash
-
Now Playing: President Trump shifts focus to economy
-
Now Playing: Denver mayor who marched with protesters speaks out
-
Now Playing: Biden says Trump’s comments about Floyd were ‘despicable’
-
Now Playing: Cuomo on tensions between protesters and police in NY
-
Now Playing: Trump calls improved jobs numbers ‘great day in terms of equality’
-
Now Playing: Military leaders denounce President Trump amid protests
-
Now Playing: Leaders echo ex-defense secretary’s condemnation of Trump
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn borough president on police reform
-
Now Playing: Military officials ask citizens for respect amid peaceful protests
-
Now Playing: Defense secretary breaks with Trump over deploying troops to cities
-
Now Playing: Trump, Republicans say they’re relocating convention from North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Russia probe wasn't 'corrupt': Rosenstein
-
Now Playing: Press secretary compares Trump's church visit to Churchill
-
Now Playing: Senator blasts Trump over executive order aiming to regulate social media companies
-
Now Playing: Rep. Steve King loses Iowa primary