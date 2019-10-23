Transcript for President Trump declares victory in Syria

And to Syria tonight, 24 hours after Vladimir Putin met with Turkey's president erdogan and decided where they will go next in that region, where U.S. Troops pulled out, tonight, president trump is now declaring a big success in Syria. He said a permanent cease-fire, adding safety for the kurds and that ISIS fighters are under, quote, lock and key. But what his own defense secretary said. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: President trump today declared victory in Syria, a situation widely seen as a foreign policy and humanitarian disaster caused by the president's abrupt decision to pull out U.S. Troops. This was an outcome created by U.S., the United States, and nobody else. No other nation, very simple. And we're willing to take blame and we're also willing to take credit. Reporter: But this latest agreement was broke by Vladimir Putin, following a lengthy meeting with Turkish president erdogan yesterday. Today, Russian military vehicles flying Russian flags could be seen patrolling the Syrian border. President trump also said the commander of the kurdish forces abandoned by the U.S. Called to thank him. We've saved the lives of many, many kurds. Reporter: But today, Syrian opposition and Turkish flags were displayed at what was just two weeks ago the kurdish headquarters in northern Syria, as the kurdish army and thousands of kurdish civilians were forced to flee following Turkey's invasion. President trump announced sanctions imposed on Turkey last week will not be lifted, and he praised Turkey's president. President erdogan of Turkey, a man I've gotten to know very well and a man who loves his country, and in his mind, he's doing the right thing for his country. Reporter: But president trump's own secretary of defense said the reports of atrocities committed by turkish-backed militias may be war crimes. And if accurate, and I assume that they are accurate, they would be war crimes, as best as I know, the law of the land of warfare. All right, Jon Karl with us live at the white house again tonight, as well. And Jon, the president today talking about those imprisoned ISIS fighters who had been guarded by the kurds. The prisoners we reported on, of course, just a couple of weeks back when we reported from Iraq and the Syrian border. Jon, the president saying today a few that got out, a relatively small number, in his words, that they've been recaptured, but today, his envoy to Syria apparently saying something very different, Jon? Reporter: The president's envoy to Syria, this is ambassador Jim Jeffrey, painted a much different picture when he spoke to congress, testified before congress today. He said that more than 100 ISIS fighters have gone missing and, David, quote, we do not know where they are. Jon Karl tonight. Thank you, Jon.

