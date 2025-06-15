President Trump holds military parade on 79th birthday

The Nation celebrated the Army's 250th birthday with tanks, troops and flyovers in Washington, D.C.

June 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live