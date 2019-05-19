President Trump tweeted on his pro-life stance

The president tweeted "I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the life of the mother - the same position as Ronald Reagan."
2:46 | 05/19/19

Transcript for President Trump tweeted on his pro-life stance

