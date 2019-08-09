Transcript for President Trump tweets secret meeting with Taliban was canceled

Starting at 8:00 P.M. On ABC. And president trump saying he cancelled secret peace talks with Taliban leaders at camp David. The president saying he called off the talks set for today after an American soldier was killed in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan. Democrats and even some Republicans criticizing the white house for the time and place of the meeting, especially just days before 9/11. Here's David Wright. Reporter: Tonight, the white house had hoped to surprise the world with the Taliban at camp David, signing a peace deal. As president trump tweeted Saturday night, "Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the president of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at camp David." But the president cancelled the secret summit after Thursday's suicide bombing at a kabul checkpoint, killing a dozen people, including one U.S. Soldier. Sergeant first class elis angel Barreto Ortiz was the 16th American killed there this year. Mike Pompeo greeted his remains at Dover air force base. The Taliban overreached. They killed an American in an effort to gain leverage at the negotiating table, and president trump said enough. Reporter: Today the Taliban blamed trump for the breakdown, insisting "This will harm America more than anyone else." The idea of inviting the Taliban to camp David days before September 11th stunned members of both parties. Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney tweeted, "Camp David is where America's leaders met to plan our response after 9/11. No member of the Taliban should set foot there." Pete buttigieg said this. I'm puzzled by the idea that you would invite the Taliban to the United States on the eve of the 9/11 anniversary. Reporter: 14,000 U.S. Troops remain in Afghanistan. More than when president trump took office. He has made no secret of his hope to withdraw them. We'd like to bring a big portion of them home. So we're talking to the Taliban. We're talking to the government. We'll see what happens. Reporter: The president had talked about bringing 5,000 U.S. Service members home from Afghanistan in the coming months. It's unclear if that will happen. We spoke with an Afghan national security source who said that that the level of violence in Afghanistan is likely to increase dramatically.

