Transcript for President Trump’s former campaign manager under fire

Next, to the fireworks on capitol hill, as the house judiciary committee probes possible obstruction of justice by the white house. Today, former trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifying in public. And following specific instructions from the white house. And it infuriated members of congress. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Before the cameras, president trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski clashing with house Democrats. This is a house judiciary, not a house party. You are here to participate in a continuing coverup. Reporter: Flat-out refusing to answer questions about his dealings with the president, referring to this letter from the white house, restricting the scope of his testimony, citing executive privilege. How many times did he direct you to deliver a message to a member of his cabinet? The white house has directed that I not disclose the -- You're not going to stonewall me and my questioning. Reporter: But that did not stop house judiciary Democrats from pressing to learn more about a key scene in the Mueller report, regarding potential obstruction of justice. President trump calling Lewandowski into the oval office and dictating a message for delivery to Jeff sessions. The goal, to get the then-attorney general to limit the special counsel's investigation. Lewandowski confirming the president made that request. Didn't you think it was a little strange that the president would sit down with you one-on-one and ask you to do something that you knew was against the law? I didn't think the president asked me to do anything legal. Reporter: David? Pierre Thomas with us live on the hill tonight. Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.