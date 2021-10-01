-
Now Playing: Nationwide manhunt intensifies for pro-Trump rioters in deadly Capitol breach
-
Now Playing: House lawmakers expected to introduce article of impeachment
-
Now Playing: What is the 25th Amendment?
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers outraged over security breach
-
Now Playing: House Democrats draw up impeachment resolution
-
Now Playing: The impact of suspending Trump's social media accounts
-
Now Playing: Trump faces possible second impeachment amid further arrests from Capitol chaos
-
Now Playing: Trump remains out of sight amid growing calls for resignation
-
Now Playing: Biden says Trump is ‘not fit to serve’
-
Now Playing: California congresswoman says Trump is a 'danger to our democracy'
-
Now Playing: House Dems moving forward to impeach President Trump
-
Now Playing: Biden focused on ‘taking control,’ not impeachment
-
Now Playing: Biden introduces nominees for economic, jobs teams
-
Now Playing: Sen. Chris Murphy discusses security at Capitol following breach
-
Now Playing: President Trump says he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Over 4,000 Americans die from COVID-19 in 24 hours
-
Now Playing: Why weren’t the Capitol rioters arrested on the spot?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Capitol Police officer dies from injuries after riot