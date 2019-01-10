Transcript for Prince Harry lashes out at UK tabloids over Duchess Meghan

Prince Harry and duchess Meghan are suing a British tabloid for publishing a private letter Meghan wrote to her father. Prince Harry and his words making news tonight about his mother, princess Diana, and what he now fears for Megan. ABC's Maggie Rulli traveling with the Royals in johannesburg. Reporter: Tonight, prince Harry is lashing out at the British tabloids as he and his wife wrap up their African tour. Issuing a blistering statement about how the tabloid press treats her, writing their behavior destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. Harry announced a lawsuit against associated newspapers and "The mail" on Sunday, accusing them of publishing a private letter sent by Meghan to her father. For Harry to launch this statement in the middle of a royal tour is an unprecedented moment for a member of the royal family. Reporter: Harry, who has evoked memories of his mother, princess Diana, on this trip, on a tour through a mine field, also did so in his statement, referring to the night in Paris when she died in a car crash, saying, "My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I lost my mother and now I wash my wife falling victim to this same powerful forces." "The mail" says it stands by its story and defend itself vigorously. David? Maggie, thank you, as well.

