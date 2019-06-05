Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby boy

Prince Harry and duchess Meghan welcoming a baby boy. They handled the reveal in their own way, announcing the news in an Instagram post first and prince Harry coming outside their home to talk to reporters. He could not contain his excitement. And then revealing when the world will see the baby. Our Amy robach at Windsor castle tonight. Reporter: A beaming prince Harry sharing his happy news with the world I'm very happy to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy. Reporter: Harry was there by Meghan's side. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon. Hey! Reporter: Royal well wishers celebrating on the streets of Windsor, popping champagne. Reporter: The traditional easel announcing the first biracial royal baby, seventh in line to the royal throne. The sussexes spending a few private moments at home. No same day photo ops like we've seen with his royal cousins. And newborn prince Harry himself in the arms of his late mother, Diana. Harry clearly thrilled to be a dad, something he laughed about back when he and Meghan got engaged. Children? Not currently, no. No, of course, I think, you know, one step at a time. Ah, yes, we remember that interview. How quickly things changed. Harry the ever-loving father there. He couldn't contain his excitement. Amy robach has been on baby watch for what seems like weeks I love how they tested tradition, doing it on their terms. So, when will the world see the royal baby? Reporter: Well, David, we heard from prince Harry and he said that he and duchess Meghan will introduce their son to the world in two days time, so, that would mean that we'll all get to finally meet baby boy Sussex by Wednesday, David. All right, Amy robach on the watch. Back here at home tonight,

