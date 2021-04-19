Prince Harry prepares to return to LA after funeral

Prince Harry will return to Los Angeles after his grandfather’s funeral. Millions around the world watched Prince Philip’s funeral service Saturday. Queen Elizabeth sat alone in the chapel.
04/19/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Harry prepares to return to LA after funeral

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

