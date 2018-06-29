Transcript for Probe launched after video shows police tasing unarmed, seated man

We'll turn to the cell phone video causing outrage showing a police officer tasing an unarmed man. Some say that man was appearing to obey commands. Here's Adrienne Bankert on that video tonight from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Reporter: Tonight, the video seen more than a million times, igniting an investigation, an unarmed man, seated, tased from behind. Lancaster Pennsylvania police say they arrived after recieving a 911 call claiming Sean Williams was threatening people with a bat. No bat was found at the scene. Police saying the 27-year-old was not compliant. That's before cameras are rolling. Officers tell Williams to sit down. He eventually does. Just sit, bro. Straight out. Straight out. Straight out. Reporter: A second female officer off camera can be heard also giving orders. Williams appearing to mix up the instructions, but never disobeys officers. Put your legs straight out and cross them now! Aw, come on, bro. I'm listening. Reporter: In the police report officers explain: Non-compliance is often a precursor to someone that is preparing to flee or fight with officers. I would have trained my officers to handcuff him first. David. Adriee Bankert tonight. Thank you.

