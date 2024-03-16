Proof you are never too old to realize your dreams

Paul Hocheder, 89, returns to school after more than 60 years. His granddaughter has made him into a TikTok sensation with her post of his first day at community college.

March 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live