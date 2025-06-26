Prosecutors give closing arguments in Sean Combs trial

After a sprawling seven-week case, federal prosecutors gave their closing arguments in the trial of Sean Combs, summing up weeks of testimony.

June 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live