Transcript for Prosecutors implicate Trump in 2 crimes linked to 2016 campaign

Rob, thank you. We turn to politics now. And president trump's legal problems, they could be growing. As the drum beats from Democrats for possible impeachment get louder. Prosecutors implicating the president in two crimes linked to the 2016 campaign. Michael Cohen saying he acted at the direction of president trump. The president fiercely denying it. But Democrats suggesting that if the allegations are true, the president likely committed an impeachable offense. And a Republican senator with a word of warning for president trump. Here's David Wright. Reporter: President trump could be in legal jeopardy. That's the conclusion even some Republicans are drawing from the case in New York against trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen. If you read the sentencing memo, the southern district filed in Cohen's case, it's clear that trump is the target and he will be indicted eventually. Reporter: The document, filed Friday in federal court, recommends jail time for Cohen because of crimes he committed allegedly "In coordination with and at the direction of" trump himself. They would be impeachable offenses. Whether they're important enough to justify an impeachment is a different question. Reporter: Those crimes relate to the hush money Cohen paid adult film star stormy Daniels and former "Playboy" playmate Karen Mcdougal. The incoming chair of the house judiciary committee says the democratic-led congress will take a serious look at that and other alleged efforts to influence the election, but said it's too early to say whether impeachment is warranted. An impeachment is an attempt to, in effect, overturn or change the result of the last election. And you should do it only for very serious situations. Reporter: President trump insists he has nothing to fear. According to everybody I've spoken to -- I have not read it -- there's absolutely no collusion, which is very important. My takeaway is there's a very real prospect that on the day Donald Trump leaves office, the justice department may indict him, that he may be the first president in quite some time to face the real prospect of jail time. Reporter: Trump's former campaign chair, Paul manafort, is facing the prospect of serious jail time. Today, Republican Marco Rubio cautioned the president to think twice about pardoning manafort. Not only does it not pass the smell test, I just, I think it undermines the reason why we have presidential pardons in the first place. And I think, in fact, if something like that were to happen, it could trigger a debate about whether the pardon powers should be amended, given these circumstances. David, I want to turn to the white house staff shake-up. President trump announcing John Kelly would be leaving the white house by the end of the year. And news that the man many thought would replace him is also leaving the administration? Reporter: That's right, the front-runner, many people thought, was going to be vice president's chief of staff, Nick Ayres. He was not willing to do the job longer than three months. The president wanted somebody who would serve longer than that. He's been wanting to take his family back to Georgia. The president now has four names he's considering, but both he and the vice president will be needing to name new chiefs of staff. David, thank you.

